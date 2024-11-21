Forget Butterflying Your Hot Dog, It's Time To Slash Them

There's nothing as satisfying as a hot dog straight off the grill. As to how to best cook said hot dog for maximum flavor, that's up for debate. Some cooks disavow any puncturing or cutting of the meat, citing a loss in moisture and snap. Others swear by a split dog, praising its crisp texture and irresistibly smoky flavor. Now, there's no use turning a juicy hot dog lover into a fan of the char, but for those who like a crisp, butterflied hot dog, you might want to consider another, even crispier preparation method. Instead of splitting your hot dog down the middle before grilling, slash it instead.

There are several methods you can use to achieve the slashed effect. You could try the corkscrew method, which entails placing your dog on a stick or spear and slashing diagonally to create a springy, ribbon shape in your hot dog. This will help your dog cook up with a crunchy texture and perfectly smoky, slightly charred taste. This method is best for grilled hot dogs or those cooked on a stove top. Boiling sliced dogs can cause an increased loss in flavor and a water-logged texture that is far from appetizing.