Forget Butterflying Your Hot Dog, It's Time To Slash Them
There's nothing as satisfying as a hot dog straight off the grill. As to how to best cook said hot dog for maximum flavor, that's up for debate. Some cooks disavow any puncturing or cutting of the meat, citing a loss in moisture and snap. Others swear by a split dog, praising its crisp texture and irresistibly smoky flavor. Now, there's no use turning a juicy hot dog lover into a fan of the char, but for those who like a crisp, butterflied hot dog, you might want to consider another, even crispier preparation method. Instead of splitting your hot dog down the middle before grilling, slash it instead.
There are several methods you can use to achieve the slashed effect. You could try the corkscrew method, which entails placing your dog on a stick or spear and slashing diagonally to create a springy, ribbon shape in your hot dog. This will help your dog cook up with a crunchy texture and perfectly smoky, slightly charred taste. This method is best for grilled hot dogs or those cooked on a stove top. Boiling sliced dogs can cause an increased loss in flavor and a water-logged texture that is far from appetizing.
Cutting up is best for crispy dog lovers
This spiral-cut method is perfect for those who love a crispy hot dog, or for when you're using lower-end hot dogs. Hot dogs with a snappy casing, for example, cook best when their casing remains in tact. The goal for slashed dogs is to give the dog a more even firmness. You should not go into this method hoping for a juicy dog, as cutting open your sausage automatically causes a loss of moisture.
Despite this loss of moisture, this method is still a delicious option. A spiral-cut dog also has the hidden benefit of creating more room for toppings, such as mustard, onions, or, if you're not in Chicago, ketchup. But, what if you want the crispiness of this method without the shape of a spiral? If this is the case, you can always use shallower, spaced-out slices to allow moisture to escape and expand the cooking surface area while maintaining the basic structure. If spiraling your sausage sounds a bit too crunchy, you might want to try this two-step method that balances crisp with juiciness.