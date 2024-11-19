Gnocchi Vs Gnudi: How These Dumpling Pastas Differ
The world of dumplings is extremely well populated. It seems that every culture has some form of dumpling, whether that be stew dumpling, siu mai, matzo balls, or bao. Two Italian dumplings, gnocchi and gnudi, seem almost designed to confuse the uninitiated. The two have similar-sounding names, are both spelled with a silent "g," and both straddle the line between pasta and dumplings.
However, despite their similarities, there's a lot that separates these two delicious dumplings. While gnocchi is a fairly plain, bite-sized potato-based dumpling, gnudi are actually made primarily with ricotta and tend to be larger in size. Accordingly, gnudi, the more recent culinary development, are sometimes known as ricotta gnocchi. But they're also likened to ravioli without the pasta around the outside. Here's what you need to know about gnocchi and gnudi, and what really sets the two apart in origin, ingredients, and application.
What to know about gnocchi
The gnocchi that most of us are familiar with is pasta, but also a dumpling. Most pasta is made from flour, water, and egg. When preparing gnocchi, less egg is used, with some recipes going as far as to remove it entirely or only use the egg yolk. In its place, gnocchi recipes call for plenty of starchy potato instead.
To make gnocchi, potatoes are boiled and then mashed finely or passed through a potato ricer, like Priority Chef's stainless steel tool. The potato is then combined with flour and egg (there's no need to add water because the potatoes will provide the necessary moisture) and worked into a dough. The dough is rolled out, cut into small dumplings, and then rolled on a gnocchi board (say, Fante's beechwood board) or, in a pinch, pressed onto the tines of a fork. This final step gives them a series of ridges that are perfect for grabbing up pasta sauce. Finally, the gnocchi can either be fried or boiled.
The basic concept of gnocchi is actually much older than the dish we know today. Potatoes were introduced to northern Italy in the 16th century and were used to make modern gnocchi, initially as a peasant dish before it gained wider popularity. Prior to the potato's arrival, though, a similar dish dates back to the ancient Romans. Roman-style gnocchi is more like baked polenta, where semolina flour, milk, egg, butter, and cheese are combined, cut into lumps, and then layered in a casserole dish for baking. For both versions of gnocchi, the name is tied to the shape of each bite; the word traces back to the Latin word nocchio, which refers to the knots in wood, and the Germanic word knuckle.
What to know about gnudi
Gnudi are further from that simple concept of pasta than gnocchi are. While they still include flour, egg, and moisture, the result has a very different flavor profile and they tend to be served as bigger dumplings. Gnudi are usually made with a large amount of ricotta cheese, a helping of Parmesan, and a good portion of flour and eggs. It's also quite common to add fresh or frozen spinach to gnudi dough to provide extra color, flavor, and nutrients.
To make gnudi with ricotta and spinach, the spinach first needs to be cooked lightly and the spinach and ricotta cheese need to be strained of any excess liquid. Both ingredients are then combined with Parmesan, eggs, and any seasonings. Once the mixture is brought together, flour is slowly added to form a sticky dough. This dough is rolled into dumplings, boiled for about five minutes, and served with sauce.
Gnudi most likely originally came from Tuscany in northern Italy, but the exact history behind the dish is unclear. Gnudi are also called malfatti in some places and both names have interesting etymologies. Malfatti is Italian for "badly done," referring to the somewhat irregular shape of most of these dumplings. The term gnudi, on the other hand, is a playful take on culinary naming. Gnudi are very similar to ravioli filling, essentially making them naked ravioli. Beginning with the word "nude," the "g" and the "i" are added to make a play on the word "gnocchi."
Gnudi can be the star of a dish
Gnocchi is traditionally served in a similar way to pasta. It pairs well with most pasta sauces, from tomato sauce to pesto; can be delicious in place of pasta in a baked dish like macaroni and cheese; and is even a great option for pasta salads. But while it's a good carbohydrate and has an amazing texture when made right, gnocchi is not usually the sole focus of a dish and won't provide all the crucial elements for a complete meal (unless you are making some big departures from the basic recipe).
Although gnudi are also known for their texture, one which is often described as pillowy, they can hold down the primary role in a dish. Gnudi can be served in a similar way to arancini, in a fresh tomato sauce. But you can also switch things up with a range of sauce and flavor profiles. The cheese, spinach, and other ingredients you can add to the gnudi themselves means they provide enough complexity and nutrition to make up a full meal on their own.
Gnudi are easier to get right
One big disadvantage of gnocchi is that there is a lot that can go wrong while making them. Gnocchi should be soft and fluffy, but it is easy to make mistakes when preparing the pasta-esque dumplings that leave them stodgy and chewy. Overworked dough, incorrect cooking times, or unbalanced ingredients can all lead to a mess that sinks to the bottom of your cooking water, assuming that they don't just disintegrate.
By contrast, gnudi are relatively reliable in how they turn out. Moisture content from the spinach and ricotta can vary results a little, but as the ricotta cheese is the star of the dumpling, not flour and gluten, it is easier to keep things light and pillowy. Plus, you can also fry gnudi to make them nice and crispy without compromising their soft interior. No matter which Italian dumpling pasta you prefer, both bring delicious flavors to the dinner table.