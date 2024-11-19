The gnocchi that most of us are familiar with is pasta, but also a dumpling. Most pasta is made from flour, water, and egg. When preparing gnocchi, less egg is used, with some recipes going as far as to remove it entirely or only use the egg yolk. In its place, gnocchi recipes call for plenty of starchy potato instead.

To make gnocchi, potatoes are boiled and then mashed finely or passed through a potato ricer, like Priority Chef's stainless steel tool. The potato is then combined with flour and egg (there's no need to add water because the potatoes will provide the necessary moisture) and worked into a dough. The dough is rolled out, cut into small dumplings, and then rolled on a gnocchi board (say, Fante's beechwood board) or, in a pinch, pressed onto the tines of a fork. This final step gives them a series of ridges that are perfect for grabbing up pasta sauce. Finally, the gnocchi can either be fried or boiled.

The basic concept of gnocchi is actually much older than the dish we know today. Potatoes were introduced to northern Italy in the 16th century and were used to make modern gnocchi, initially as a peasant dish before it gained wider popularity. Prior to the potato's arrival, though, a similar dish dates back to the ancient Romans. Roman-style gnocchi is more like baked polenta, where semolina flour, milk, egg, butter, and cheese are combined, cut into lumps, and then layered in a casserole dish for baking. For both versions of gnocchi, the name is tied to the shape of each bite; the word traces back to the Latin word nocchio, which refers to the knots in wood, and the Germanic word knuckle.