The Historic Washington Restaurant That Serves Guests In FDR's Train Car

If you've ever driven north through Seattle's SoDo (South of Downtown) neighborhood towards Lumen Field for a Seahawks game, you've probably passed a cluster of a half dozen or so old train cars painted bright yellow. Seemingly plopped down in the middle of an industrial lot, the large sign rising above the cars is adorned in traditional Chinese characters on one side and "Orient Express" on the other. One particular car has a platform at the end with a placard reading "Presidential Limited." Indeed, this humble caboose once carried Franklin Delano Roosevelt during his 1944 campaign for a fourth term as president; it's also one of the most intriguing bar/restaurant/karaoke spots in Seattle.

Orient Express is one of those quirky historic joints that garner attention from sites like Atlas Obscura and Roadside America. More recently, it was featured in an art book published by the web-based preservation project Vanishing Seattle. Still, this oddity on Fourth Avenue seems to remain a hidden gem. In other words, people are missing out.

The classic diner-turned-Chinese restaurant and karaoke bar is a funky walk through the past with a friendly staff, fun cocktails, and a rabbit warren of connected spaces. Sure, Seattle boasts intriguing dishes like iconic French tacos and one of the best Cubano sandwiches (for real), but the old-school Chinese-American and Thai-American dishes at Orient Express hold their own local, nostalgic charm.