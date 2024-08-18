Why Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Food City Is A Little Unexpected
Chef Andrew Zimmern has had the chance to try dishes from all around the world. From blue worms caught off the coast of Samoa, to popular Polish street foods like zapiekanka, he's had it all. Still, his answer to his favorite food city might really surprise you, and not just because it's an unconventional location. Zimmern's favorite food city isn't a city at all — it's the borough of New York City known as Queens.
In his opinion, this diverse spot reigns as not just the best place to grab food out of all the five boroughs of New York, but in all the world. While choosing just one city as a favorite place to grab a bite is a difficult question for anyone, Zimmern shared in an interview with Forbes that he chose Queens because — as one of the city's most ethnically diverse boroughs — the borough has something authentic to offer for everyone.
"Queens has the greatest depth and breadth of food available in any city in the world. At a high level: 150 different cuisines represented in populations, I think now of 8,000 or more with new arrivals all the time. You can go to a Bukharian restaurant there, an obscure Central Asian cuisine...I mean, it's just incredible," he told Forbes. If you're trying to find the city's best restaurants, look no further than Queens.
Why foodies should take a trip to Queens
As far as specific locations in Queens, Andrew Zimmern told Forbes that there are plenty of spots near Rego Park in Queens that he frequents, as well as other flavorful joints in the neighborhood known as Flushing. To him, the wide variety of cuisines available there makes these spots a must-visit location for foodies. "When people ask me what the best food city in the world is, right away, Queens, N.Y.," he told Forbes. And it's not just the variety that Zimmern is a fan of, but the quality of the cuisine here too. He brought up the variety of Chinese cuisine that can be found in Queens, making it one of the best in the world, in his opinion.
If it's not Chinese food he's craving, Zimmern knows that there will inevitably be something out there to satisfy his pallet. He noted that the Greek cuisine of Queens is as delicious as it is renowned. In the end, Zimmern stressed the "quality, depth, and breadth" of the food in the New York City neighborhood.
Zimmern's favorite restaurants in Queens
The wide availability of different cuisines in Queens aside, Andrew Zimmern has a few favorite spots in mind he likes to visit anytime he's in town. For starters, as he shared on his website, one of his favorite delis resides in this borough: Muncan Meats. With over 200 homemade meat products, from pancetta to smoked ham, the variety here is especially impressive.
For fans of Asian cuisine, Zimmern claims that the Golden Mall food court in the neighborhood of Flushing has plenty of incredible options. From savory pork dumplings to a comforting bowl of rice porridge, he claims this spot has some of the most authentic Asian food you can get in the U.S.
For some other options, Zimmern is also impressed by the food offered at Tawa Nepali Food. From sweet sel roti to spicy beef stomach, the options offered at this Nepalese restaurant are both unique and delicious. As he shared on his show, Bizarre Foods, he would put this food up against "any white tablecloth restaurant in America." Finally, for those craving a classic wood-fired New York pizza, Zimmern cites the Astoria-based Milkflower as one of the best pizza places of all. Whether you're trying to eat in New York City on a budget or taste some of the most delicious fare of your life, Queens has all that to offer and more.