Why Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Food City Is A Little Unexpected

Chef Andrew Zimmern has had the chance to try dishes from all around the world. From blue worms caught off the coast of Samoa, to popular Polish street foods like zapiekanka, he's had it all. Still, his answer to his favorite food city might really surprise you, and not just because it's an unconventional location. Zimmern's favorite food city isn't a city at all — it's the borough of New York City known as Queens.

In his opinion, this diverse spot reigns as not just the best place to grab food out of all the five boroughs of New York, but in all the world. While choosing just one city as a favorite place to grab a bite is a difficult question for anyone, Zimmern shared in an interview with Forbes that he chose Queens because — as one of the city's most ethnically diverse boroughs — the borough has something authentic to offer for everyone.

"Queens has the greatest depth and breadth of food available in any city in the world. At a high level: 150 different cuisines represented in populations, I think now of 8,000 or more with new arrivals all the time. You can go to a Bukharian restaurant there, an obscure Central Asian cuisine...I mean, it's just incredible," he told Forbes. If you're trying to find the city's best restaurants, look no further than Queens.

