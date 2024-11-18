Flour Is The Key To Preventing Blueberries From Sinking In Muffin Batter

The tastiest blueberry muffins are soft and fluffy, with sweet and sour bursts of fruit throughout. You can top your muffins with a crumble coat for extra texture, or add a squeeze of lemon juice to turn up the blueberry flavor — and you should absolutely slice and griddle them after baking, for a warm, buttery treat.

Despite the decades-long debate about the actual best blueberry muffin recipe, well-distributed blueberries are non-negotiable. You don't want to peel back the paper and take a big bite of golden muffin top, only to find out that all the blueberries are huddled at the bottom of the liner. If you've already purchased the tastiest pint of blueberries from the store, the next step is to make sure those berries yield the best possible muffins. To ensure that the blueberries stay suspended in the batter — and don't sink during baking — just give the berries a little dusting with flour.