Flour Is The Key To Preventing Blueberries From Sinking In Muffin Batter
The tastiest blueberry muffins are soft and fluffy, with sweet and sour bursts of fruit throughout. You can top your muffins with a crumble coat for extra texture, or add a squeeze of lemon juice to turn up the blueberry flavor — and you should absolutely slice and griddle them after baking, for a warm, buttery treat.
Despite the decades-long debate about the actual best blueberry muffin recipe, well-distributed blueberries are non-negotiable. You don't want to peel back the paper and take a big bite of golden muffin top, only to find out that all the blueberries are huddled at the bottom of the liner. If you've already purchased the tastiest pint of blueberries from the store, the next step is to make sure those berries yield the best possible muffins. To ensure that the blueberries stay suspended in the batter — and don't sink during baking — just give the berries a little dusting with flour.
How to coat blueberries with flour for perfect muffins
Following your favorite recipe, start by thoroughly mixing together the dry ingredients. Place your blueberries in a separate bowl and toss them with a tablespoon or two of the flour mixture. (Don't worry, you'll put it back). Once you've added the wet ingredients to the dry mix, you can gently fold the berries into the batter. The flour coating will help the berries stick to the batter and stay in place.
You can also wait to add the berries as you fill the muffin tin. To do this, mix all the other ingredients together, then fill each muffin cup section with a layer of batter (There's no need to measure, you can estimate). Then, add your blueberries to the remaining batter and evenly fill each muffin cup. This step creates a preventative bottom later, ensuring berries will stay centered and secure.