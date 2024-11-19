How Many Apples Are In A Pound?

There are some recipe conventions that we all accept as normal. However, some of these can cause a certain amount of consternation when it's time to cook or, just as importantly, to shop. One of these is the willingness of recipe writers to note a weighted measure for an ingredient that is not normally sold in such intervals. Cups of onion and inches of root ginger are common. But a particularly frustrating one for making pie filling is apples by the pound.

A lot of grocery stores have scales where you can weigh your produce; but that's an extra step, they aren't always available, and they don't help if you're picking up your produce at a local farmers market. If you need 2 pounds of apples from the grocery store for your pie, how many should you buy? The answer is always going to be a little bit variable; no two apples are identical and there will be a variation in weight, naturally. However, those variations tend not to matter too much as most recipes will be forgiving as long as you're within a few ounces of the recommended amount when it comes to apples.