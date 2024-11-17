Is There Any Truth To The Washington Apple Drink's Origin Story?

Randy Woodward's story of the Washington apple drink has been repeated in recent years almost anywhere the recipe shows up. However, it appears not much has been done to investigate its validity. This seems unusual in an era rife with cocktail origin books and articles.

"In general, cocktail origin stories should be approached with a healthy skepticism until they are proven true," said Robert Simonson, a New York Times columnist and author of cocktail books and histories, including "The Encyclopedia of Cocktails." "There's a lot of yarn-spinning and claim-grabbing out there." He told Chowhound he had never heard of the drink but felt the "'tripped into a pile of rotten apples' tale sounds particularly suspect."

Bartender Andrew Bohrer, author of "The Best Shots You've Never Tried," knows the drink. "Perhaps I don't mind saying it is shameful trash that I've made thousands of, and had a few dozen," he told us. Bohrer has worked the Seattle cocktail scene — from corner dive to craft cocktail spot — since the late 1990s. He says the ingredients play well together, and he has a "Wapple-inspired" drink in his book: the Dollar Bill (rum, applejack, pineapple juice, cranberry juice).

"I had never heard that story," Bohrer told us. "I don't know if it's more insulting to say I don't believe the origin story of the Washington apple at all, or that I would have no interest in drinking an apple brandy from Washington apples unless they're growing apples specifically for cider or distilling."