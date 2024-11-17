Swap Beans For An Indian Staple When Topping Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are a culinary blank canvas. While a simple ballpark dog with ketchup and mustard is a beloved classic, there are tons of ways to dress up your hot dog to satisfy your cravings with toppings like chili and sauerkraut. Thanks to the nostalgic popularity of childhood favorite franks and beans, it's also not uncommon to see hot dogs topped with sweet and savory baked beans. But if you're in the mood for Indian food, set aside the baked beans and top your frank with dal, a versatile Indian dish made with lentils or split peas.

Dal is a classic Indian comfort food with varieties too plentiful to name. As the lentils cook, they simmer with a mixture of ingredients and tantalizing spices that vary by region, such as cumin, garam masala, and turmeric or onions, ginger, tomatoes, and garam masala, among many other combinations. However you like it, the subtle heat and savory taste of dal typically has a similar effect to chili. But rather than dressing up a canned chili for hot dogs, you can just opt for flavorful dal. It brings bold flavors and a thick, stew-like consistency that perfectly covers the hot dog and soaks into the bun so that every bite is complex and full of flavor.

Lentils are also a fantastic source of plant-based protein, with nearly 18 grams per cup. Plus, they're high in iron, fiber, B vitamins, and several other nutrients to make your hot dog indulgence a little more guilt-free. And they pair perfectly with other Indian-inspired ingredients.