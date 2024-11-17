Swap Beans For An Indian Staple When Topping Hot Dogs
Hot dogs are a culinary blank canvas. While a simple ballpark dog with ketchup and mustard is a beloved classic, there are tons of ways to dress up your hot dog to satisfy your cravings with toppings like chili and sauerkraut. Thanks to the nostalgic popularity of childhood favorite franks and beans, it's also not uncommon to see hot dogs topped with sweet and savory baked beans. But if you're in the mood for Indian food, set aside the baked beans and top your frank with dal, a versatile Indian dish made with lentils or split peas.
Dal is a classic Indian comfort food with varieties too plentiful to name. As the lentils cook, they simmer with a mixture of ingredients and tantalizing spices that vary by region, such as cumin, garam masala, and turmeric or onions, ginger, tomatoes, and garam masala, among many other combinations. However you like it, the subtle heat and savory taste of dal typically has a similar effect to chili. But rather than dressing up a canned chili for hot dogs, you can just opt for flavorful dal. It brings bold flavors and a thick, stew-like consistency that perfectly covers the hot dog and soaks into the bun so that every bite is complex and full of flavor.
Lentils are also a fantastic source of plant-based protein, with nearly 18 grams per cup. Plus, they're high in iron, fiber, B vitamins, and several other nutrients to make your hot dog indulgence a little more guilt-free. And they pair perfectly with other Indian-inspired ingredients.
Indian-inspired ingredients for next-level hot dogs
Dal isn't the only flavorful and nutrition-packed ingredient that can give your hot dog an Indian twist. Try adding a dollop of raita, a condiment made with yogurt, cucumber, and various spices to bring a nice cooling effect to a spicy dal. If yogurt isn't your thing, opt to top your dal dog with chutney, another staple of Indian cuisine. Chutneys are also versatile and can be sweet, spicy, or a little bit of both, but all can bring freshness to an otherwise very rich dish.
Or get creative with your hot dog's vessel. There's an ideal bun type for every hot dog style, so swap the bun for naan — a leavened flatbread often used to soak up the delicious liquidy remnants of the entrée. You can even find packs of mini-naan at most supermarkets these days which provide the perfect hot dog-sized bready vehicle. Thanks to the popularity of Indian food and the power of the internet, you can buy most of these ingredients premade for a low-effort Indian-style hot dog experience. For example, you can buy Maya Kaimal Foods' Everyday Dal variety pack on Amazon to help you decide which dal you like best on your dog. Or pull that must-have Indian cookbook you never use off the shelf and find your favorite dal recipe for a delicious and unique fusion of American and Indian cuisines.