What Makes Knoephla Soup Different From Chicken And Dumplings?

Knoephla is a creamy potato and chicken soup with small dumplings and vegetables so thick that some say it's more of a stew. Enthusiasts lovingly refer to it as "potato and dumplings", though it does have chicken and other ingredients in the mix. It's a traditional dish with roots in Germany, Russia and in the American Midwest, and it's very popular in places like North Dakota and Minnesota. Whether it's served at home or in a diner on a cozy winter night, knoephla is known for being a perfect cold weather comfort food that sticks to the ribs just as well as an easy slow-cooked pulled pork or a spicy and slow-cooked beef chili.

Chicken and pastry in a thick broth is popular by many names throughout all of America, and by that definition, knoephla seems like just another version of the classic and easy to make chicken and dumplings soup. Chunks of potato and chicken float in a fragrant and creamy broth with plenty of butter and herbs, vegetables, and chunks of boiled dough. In the American South, it's known as chicken and dumplings, in Appalachia it's chicken and slicks, and the Pennsylvania Dutch call it bott boi. Knoephla is more like the German cousin to chicken and dumplings, though. A true knoephla soup boasts a specific kind of dumplings, smaller and sturdier than the fluffy version in traditional chicken and dumplings.