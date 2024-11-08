Frozen Banana Chips Are The Sweet Treat You Can Make Any Time
There are tons of uses for potato chips, the best one being to simply snack on them, of course. But as delicious as these fried crisps are, it's no secret that they aren't always the healthiest. Luckily, there's a much more nutritious alternative that can still provide that satisfying texture and fun flavor people often crave. Try frozen banana chips, the sweet treat that takes very little time to prepare.
The popular yellow fruit can be turned into a plethora of foods, from Martha Stewart's heavenly banana bread to banana-based soft serve ice cream. But frozen banana chips are as uncomplicated as it gets. Just as the name implies, all it takes to make them is slicing up a banana, smushing the pieces with something like the bottom of a glass, tossing them into a freezer, and serving. You can even throw the pieces into a plastic bag for a quick grab-and-go snack that's perfect for traveling purposes.
Frozen banana chips are completely customizable
You can certainly serve plain frozen banana chips and enjoy them just as they are, but one of the best parts about this snack is that there's lots of room to play around with toppings. To keep the health benefits going, you could put a dollop of yogurt on the squashed banana slices. Then, drizzle on some melted peanut butter or almond butter before popping it all into the freezer.
If you have a hankering for a truly sweet dessert, simply drizzle on melted chocolate. Extra sweet tooths could also fully dunk the fruit slice in melted chocolate instead if you'd like the entire piece to be evenly coated. There are lots of ways to experiment when it comes to banana pairings, as even a small sprinkle of sea salt and caramel or a dusting of cinnamon will elevate the fruit and create a more complex flavor. You could also try out a squirt of honey or a few colorful sprinkles to add vibrancy to the snack's look.