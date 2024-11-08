Frozen Banana Chips Are The Sweet Treat You Can Make Any Time

There are tons of uses for potato chips, the best one being to simply snack on them, of course. But as delicious as these fried crisps are, it's no secret that they aren't always the healthiest. Luckily, there's a much more nutritious alternative that can still provide that satisfying texture and fun flavor people often crave. Try frozen banana chips, the sweet treat that takes very little time to prepare.

The popular yellow fruit can be turned into a plethora of foods, from Martha Stewart's heavenly banana bread to banana-based soft serve ice cream. But frozen banana chips are as uncomplicated as it gets. Just as the name implies, all it takes to make them is slicing up a banana, smushing the pieces with something like the bottom of a glass, tossing them into a freezer, and serving. You can even throw the pieces into a plastic bag for a quick grab-and-go snack that's perfect for traveling purposes.