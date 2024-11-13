You Can Scramble Cookie Dough, According To TikTok

A key tool for baking is the oven, and when making cookies, the first step that comes to mind is probably turning on the oven to preheat. If you don't have an oven, this narrows down your options for homemade baked goods. You might find yourself in a situation — like camping, living in a dorm room, or traveling — where an oven isn't feasible, but the cravings for a fresh cookie persist. Eating raw cookie dough is unsafe, even if it's egg-free, but now there's another option. In a TikTok video posted this September, user Archived Chef made scrambled cookie dough popular, although they called it a "#BakingExperiment" rather than a bona-fide recipe.

As its name implies, this method is inspired by scrambled eggs, and it involves cooking cookie dough directly in a pan on the stovetop. Archived Chef uses two balls of cookie dough on a non-stick pan and covers the pan with a lid. From there, it's all trial and error. Initial tests that looked more like pancakes burned seemingly quickly, while later tests turned out more optimistic when the dough was flipped earlier and then cut up and scrambled with the spatula.

After broken apart in the pan, the cookie chunks are tossed around the pan until the chocolate chips appear melty, and the chunks of cookie are golden brown. Finally, Archived Chef served the scrambled cookies with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and a cherry. However, there are many more ways you can make this dish your own, and making it isn't as hard or strange as it looks.