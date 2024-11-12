For A Creamy Upgrade On Grilled Cheese, Grab A Classic Breakfast Spread

One of the best things about grilled cheese is having the ability to customize it based on craving, audience, mood, and occasion. Whether that means changing the classic sandwich's bread, switching up the cheese, layering in add-ons, or serving it with a rotating selection of soups, there are many ways to keep your grilled cheese from becoming boring or routine.

While you may feel as if you've experimented with all possible iterations, there is one ingredient that you may not have considered — and there's a good chance you already have it hiding in your fridge. Despite having cheese right there in the name, cream cheese is rarely considered the star of this grilled sandwich. But rest assured, once you incorporate this classic breakfast spread, you'll understand why it belongs between those slices of bread.

Cream cheese adds a rich, creamy quality that totally elevates your grilled cheese in both texture and taste. When combined with a more common selection like cheddar, it provides a tangy counterpoint to the sharp and salty cheese. It also works well with just about any other ingredients you can dream up, making for a melty, gooey, and creamy finished product.