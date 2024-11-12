Why Cooking Rice In The Air Fryer Is Never A Good Idea

Although there are many unexpected foods you can cook in an air fryer, rice isn't one of them. While rice is incredibly versatile and can be a fantastic addition to virtually anything, it needs moisture. You can cook rice in many flavorful liquids, but it needs some kind of fluid, or it simply won't cook.

Unfortunately, air fryers are designed to dry-cook food by circulating heated air. It's essentially a mini convection oven. It's dangerous to put too much water in the air fryer because of the electronics. At best, the results will be an uneven mess of uncooked and partially cooked rice, and at worst, the water could damage the electrical components and cause a fire.

If you want properly cooked rice, the only real shortcuts are pre-cooked or par-cooked packets like Minute Rice. Uncooked rice must be submerged in boiling water until it absorbs enough water and the rice is tender and fluffy. That can take anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the amount. If you want a convenient gadget to help you make rice, skip the air fryer and use a rice cooker. Rice cookers boil water to cook rice rapidly, and most automatically switch to a warming setting once the rice is done. You can also cook many other foods in a rice cooker, which makes them a great kitchen investment.