The Comforting Indian Dish Kamala Harris Grew Up Eating

Vice President Kamala Harris is a known foodie. She's a fan of famed historic Georgia restaurant (and small business!) The Busy Bee Café and has proven her cooking chops time and again. She inherited her love of Indian food from her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan. In 2019, she posted a video of herself and actress Mindy Kaling cooking the popular Indian dish masala dosa on YouTube, and it has since amassed over 6 million views. Food-wise, no subject was off the table, including Harris' favorite South Indian foods. That includes one comforting dish she often ate while growing up.

In the video, Kaling asks Harris if she was raised eating South Indian food. Harris responds, "Lots of yogurt and rice, potato curry, dal — lots of dal — [and] idli." The former senator also talks about her family's dietary preferences, stating that her grandmother, whom she would often visit in India, strictly followed a vegetarian diet. The dishes Harris listed are common in the South Indian diet, with yogurt and rice being the components of a popular and easy-to-make dish called curd rice.