The Popular Whole Foods Item You Should Avoid Buying

Whole Foods may be best known for its organic produce and 365 brand, but don't skip out on the prepared food section. It boasts fan favorites like Buffalo chicken wings, barbecue chicken flatbreads, and yummy desserts. There is one popular Whole Foods item, though, that you should avoid buying: rotisserie chicken.

Chowhound writer Megan Lim did the work for you and ranked 10 Whole Foods prepared items from worst to best, based on taste, flavor, and price. The main complaint about the rotisserie chicken was with its taste, or lack thereof. Lim found it to be dry and chewy, lacking the juiciness and hearty flavor of other rotisserie chickens. You're better off repurposing the meat in other dishes.

The other issue with the Whole Foods rotisserie chicken is the cost. Compared to Costco's beloved $4.99 rotisserie chicken, Whole Foods' feels quite pricey at $8.99 (although it weighs in at almost two pounds).