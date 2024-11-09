Pounding Your Chicken Is The Secret To A Quicker, More Even Cook

From quick weeknight meals to protein-packed lunches, chicken is one of the stars of the meat world. Unfortunately, it can be hard to appreciate how tasty and succulent chicken can be since it's so easy to overcook. Dry, pale, flavorless chicken is no one's idea of a good time. One reason chicken breasts and thighs in particular are often overcooked is that they're usually not a uniform thickness. These cuts often have thick and thin sections, which leads to uneven cooking. The thicker areas take longer to cook through, which leaves the thinner sections overexposed to heat, drying them out. To solve these issues, many chefs opt to flatten chicken into an even layer so it all cooks at the same rate. Pounding chicken in a simple way to make the cooking process easier, and with the right setup, it can even be a bit therapeutic!

Flattening chicken also has a few other advantages, which is why it's part of making the perfect fried chicken. For one thing, it helps to tenderize the meat. It also reduces cooking time since thinner meat heats through faster. This can be helpful if you're in a hurry but still want juicy, well-cooked chicken. Pounding the meat also creates a uniform surface, which makes it easier to spread on sauces, spices, and marinades (which is another way to keep chicken juicy). Keep in mind, pounding only applies to boneless cuts of chicken. Bone-in chicken turns into a choking hazard when flattened.