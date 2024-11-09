Top Your Next Hamburger With This Vegetable For A Fall Twist

When you think of a juicy burger, you might picture it tossed on the grill on a warm summer day, but it's important to remember that burgers can be enjoyed all year round. The best part of a burger is the ability to get creative with its toppings. Since beef patties are so mild, almost anything goes, from swapping standard lettuce with Caesar salad to adding creamy mac and cheese. But next time you consider adding a side of french fries with your burger, try giving the dish a seasonal twist by adding sweet potatoes right on top of the patty instead.

Sweet potatoes are popular in the fall, though the french fry version has also become a common side dish today. Instead, try slicing the sweet potatoes thinly, then crisping them up in the oven and adding them to the burger. Think of it like adding potato chips — but giving them even more flavor. Beyond the potatoes, you can complement the burgers' flavors with the addition of other toppings.