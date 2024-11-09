Top Your Next Hamburger With This Vegetable For A Fall Twist
When you think of a juicy burger, you might picture it tossed on the grill on a warm summer day, but it's important to remember that burgers can be enjoyed all year round. The best part of a burger is the ability to get creative with its toppings. Since beef patties are so mild, almost anything goes, from swapping standard lettuce with Caesar salad to adding creamy mac and cheese. But next time you consider adding a side of french fries with your burger, try giving the dish a seasonal twist by adding sweet potatoes right on top of the patty instead.
Sweet potatoes are popular in the fall, though the french fry version has also become a common side dish today. Instead, try slicing the sweet potatoes thinly, then crisping them up in the oven and adding them to the burger. Think of it like adding potato chips — but giving them even more flavor. Beyond the potatoes, you can complement the burgers' flavors with the addition of other toppings.
Your hamburger needs roasted sweet potatoes
Adding crispy sweet potatoes to the burger will give it the crunchy texture it's missing, but don't be afraid to season the potatoes to build better flavor. Sea salt, paprika, and garlic powder are great add-ons here, or you can give them a hint of spice with some chipotle powder. Just toss the potatoes in a little olive oil before adding those seasonings to help the seasonings stick while the potatoes roast. For the crispiest results, roast the sweet potatoes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 10 minutes. Keep them in longer for a little extra crunch if you want because they'll absorb moisture from the burger once they're added to the patty.
In addition to the crispy potatoes, you can add other toppings that bring the burger together. Caramelize some red onions while the potatoes cook, which will give the burger a deep, rich flavor. You can add an element of spice with a sauce, too. Add some sriracha to a little mayonnaise and lime juice, or chop up a chipotle pepper and do the same, then add a thin layer of sauce over the buns or on the side for dipping.