Is It Better To Freeze Casseroles Cooked Or Uncooked?

When it comes to cooking a casserole or not before freezing it, it all comes down to safety concerns around meat. If your casserole has no meat in it, then you're good to go ahead and freeze it however you like. If you want to cook it first, you can, but there's no need to. It might be nicer if it's cooked for the first time when you're ready to eat it, rather than just warmed through. If you're including meat in your casserole, then freezing it becomes a different conversation.

When you do the prep work for your casserole, you might have your meat out of the fridge for a while. In some cases, you might even being browning the outside of cubed beef. All of this will bring the meat up to a temperature where bacteria growth can be a concern, but not fully cooking it enough to make sure it is safe. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends that meat that has been out of the fridge in such a way not be frozen afterwards without being fully cooked first. So, if you have meat in your casserole that isn't fully cooked, you'll need to bake your casserole before you freeze it. However, if the meat is fully cooked, you should still be good to freeze it without baking the casserole. For example, if you are adding Ragu to your lasagna, the beef there is fully cooked before you assemble the dish, so it can go in the freezer and be baked later.