What Happens If You Accidentally Swallow A Cherry Pit?

Sweet or sour, cherries are a fruit lover's dream. Between their ruby red color and juicy flesh, fresh cherries are delicious on their own as a snack and just as tasty when par-cooked for the perfect pie filling or turned into maraschino cherries for cocktail garnishes. The main con of cooking or eating them is dealing with the pesky pits. Along with peaches and plums, cherries are classified as a stone fruit, aptly named for the hard and inedible seed-shielding pit at their center. The hand-staining and time-consuming process of removing these small stones can be annoying even with a dedicated pitter. And sometimes, cherry pits can accidentally slip through.

So, what happens if you swallow a cherry pit? Usually, nothing. However, they still aren't safe to eat. Slightly smaller than a marble, cherry stones are a choking hazard, and swallowing too many can also lead to blockages in the intestinal tract. Most importantly, though, you should avoid chewing on them. Biting down on a pit not only puts you at risk of cracking a tooth, but of poisoning, too.

Stone fruit pits contain amygdalin, a compound that the human body converts into hydrogen cyanide. Fortunately, the chances of falling victim to self-inflicted cyanide poisoning from cherry pits are extremely low. According to Poison Control, seeds that contain amygdalin have to be crushed or chewed before swallowing in order for the chemical to be released. As long as you don't crack open any cherry pits and gnaw on their seeds, there's little cause for concern.

