Is It Safe To Drink Water With Baking Soda?

Baking soda is a kitchen staple. You can use it to help baked goods rise, to help neutralize fridge odors, or even to help peel eggs or brew the perfect pot of coffee. For years, however, many people have extolled the benefits of consuming baking soda mixed with water for increasing exercise performance and decreasing indigestion. This works because baking soda is a base — its pH is around 8.3 — which can help balance out stomach acids and also help reduce acid levels in and around your muscles while exercising. But is baking soda safe to consume when dissolved in water?

Well, it depends. If you have prior health conditions (especially a heart condition) or are pregnant, it's best to avoid this health hack, as consuming large amounts of baking soda can cause stress on the heart thanks to its high sodium content. Baking soda can also cause alkalosis (excessive blood alkalinity), which requires immediate medical attention. Children should avoid consuming large amounts of baking soda, as it can even cause ill effects in those without existing conditions. If consumed in large amounts, baking soda can cause stomach upset and even lead to cognition problems. So, it's best to consult a medical professional before consuming baking soda in water. Also, it's important to note that while baking soda and baking powder are similar — and you can sometimes substitute baking soda for baking powder with the proper ratio in certain recipes — you should never drink baking powder mixed with water.