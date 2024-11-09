Why You Should Add Gelatin To Homemade French Onion Soup

Homemade French onion soup is one of those things that just takes time. The onions take time to caramelize, the stock takes time to develop a deep flavor, and the cheese takes time to melt into the signature bubbly topping. You might be tempted to speed up the process by using store-bought stock, but if you do, make sure to add a few packets of powdered gelatin to it.

One sign of a quality homemade stock is its consistency once chilled: It should jiggle like Jell-O. When you make homemade stock with chicken bones, the boiling process pulls out the collagen from the bones, which creates the gel. The more gelled the stock, the more rich, unctuous, and flavorful a soup you can craft.

The problem is that gelatin is often removed from store-bought commercial stock, so it doesn't fully solidify before it's purchased and used. But you can add in some powdered gelatin and easily achieve the same results: a beautifully fortified stock.