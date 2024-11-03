Potato Birthday Cake Is The Perfect Treat For Savory-Over-Sweet Foodies

At its most basic, all you need for a potato cake are some cake "layers" and "frosting." To acquire these components, one option is to buy pre-made hash browns and instant mashed potatoes for easy preparation. Or, instead, you could make the ingredients yourself, with homemade hash browns (use Gordon Ramsey's genius trick of waxy potatoes) and mashed potatoes, which you could make pink with this pretty potato variety.

Once you have your ingredients, decide what size and shape you want the cake to be, then fry your hash browns accordingly; round is probably easiest and looks most cake-like. You can make the layers as thick or thin as you want, but you may want to stick to the thinner side because even with potatoes, too much can be a bad thing.

Next: assembly! First, put a small dollop of mashed potatoes on your serving plate, then put the first layer of hash browns down. Then, pipe a border of mashed potatoes around the edge of the hash brown layer, perhaps using a 1A Wilton Round Cake Decorating Tip. Next, add a thin layer of mashed potatoes in the middle, where you can also add fillings if you'd like. Keep layering until you have your desired cake size, then either leave it "naked" or finish with a layer of mashed potato frosting or gravy. And voilà, you have a savory cake for your birthday.