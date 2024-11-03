Carla Hall's Trick To Keeping Brown Sugar From Hardening

Celebrity chef Carla Hall has a sweet and ingenious way to stop brown sugar from hardening like rock: giant marshmallows. Who'd have thunk it? That is, that you can use one sweet treat to save another. But it's true, you can. Chalk this marshmallow hack up to the fact that the average jumbo marshmallow has enough moisture in it to slow down the evaporation process in the brown sugar, provided, of course, that you toss them into the same container together.

That brown sugar is even moist at all is thanks to its molasses content, and as it turns out, it really doesn't take much molasses to make brown sugar. The recipe for light brown sugar calls for only about 1 tablespoon of molasses for every cup of sugar. And if you want to substitute dark brown sugar for the light brown sweetener, just double the molasses. Clearly, it's not the main ingredient, and yet, you certainly notice when the molasses in the brown sugar begins to give up the ghost. The inevitable result of this is dry, clumpy brown sugar.