New Subway Lawsuit Could Get You More Meat On Your Sandwiches

Subway might not be stacking their sandwiches with as much meat as they claim, according to a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn in federal court on Monday, October 28, 2024. The class action case alleges the real sandwiches have three times less meat than their advertised counterparts, which is "grossly misleading" for customers. In fact, Subway's sandwiches are mostly bread, according to the lawsuit, filed by Anna Tollison of Queens, New York. The complaint hinges on an advertisement for the fast food restaurant's Steak & Cheese sandwiches. Tollison claims she bought one for $7.61 and opened the sandwich to find 200% less meat than she'd seen in advertisements.

Citing New York consumer protection laws, Tollison is seeking damages for everyone in the state who purchased a Steak & Cheese sandwich over the past three years. In an interview with Reuters, Anthony Russo, Tollison's lawyer, said that the situation represents "an egregious example of the type of advertising we're trying to stop."