Take Everything You Love About Bacon Cheeseburgers To Make The Ultimate Meatballs

What's better than a cheeseburger? A bacon cheeseburger. What's better than a bacon cheeseburger? Bacon cheeseburger meatballs. After all, why shouldn't you take these beloved dishes and transform them into bite-sized provisions so you can eat a dozen at a time?

Introducing a bacon cheeseburger to your favorite meatball recipe is as simple as sprinkling finely chopped bacon into the ground meat mixture before forming tasty, protein-packed spheres of goodness. For even easier bacon integration, store-bought bacon bits are a tasty convenience. In terms of adding cheese, there's no need to debate whether American or cheddar is better for burgers for this dish, just pick your favorite, cube it, and form your meatballs around its rich, cheesy goodness. For a more evenly distributed cheese presence, shredded cheese works just as well.

The crunch of the salty bacon brings an exciting textural contrast to the tender meatballs while deepening their umami flavors for a more savory bite. The infusion of cheese provides a familiar, satisfying richness that solidifies these meatballs as proper bacon cheeseburger bites. Not only are these miniature entrees mouthwateringly delicious, but they're no harder to make than your average spread of meatballs. Not to mention, bacon makes everything taste better. What's not to love?