Take Everything You Love About Bacon Cheeseburgers To Make The Ultimate Meatballs
What's better than a cheeseburger? A bacon cheeseburger. What's better than a bacon cheeseburger? Bacon cheeseburger meatballs. After all, why shouldn't you take these beloved dishes and transform them into bite-sized provisions so you can eat a dozen at a time?
Introducing a bacon cheeseburger to your favorite meatball recipe is as simple as sprinkling finely chopped bacon into the ground meat mixture before forming tasty, protein-packed spheres of goodness. For even easier bacon integration, store-bought bacon bits are a tasty convenience. In terms of adding cheese, there's no need to debate whether American or cheddar is better for burgers for this dish, just pick your favorite, cube it, and form your meatballs around its rich, cheesy goodness. For a more evenly distributed cheese presence, shredded cheese works just as well.
The crunch of the salty bacon brings an exciting textural contrast to the tender meatballs while deepening their umami flavors for a more savory bite. The infusion of cheese provides a familiar, satisfying richness that solidifies these meatballs as proper bacon cheeseburger bites. Not only are these miniature entrees mouthwateringly delicious, but they're no harder to make than your average spread of meatballs. Not to mention, bacon makes everything taste better. What's not to love?
Additional ingredients for bacon cheeseburger meatballs
Bacon and cheese are enough to transform your meatballs into tiny little burger bites. But if you want to give them an even more authentic burger taste, consider adding some other classic burger fixings into the meaty mixture.
Finely chopped pickles bring a zesty taste to bacon cheeseburger meatballs. Whether you stir them into the ground meat mix or skewer them onto kebabs, pickles are a must-have with a classic bacon cheeseburger, so why leave them out of a meatball recipe based on one? Red onions can pack a punch of peppery brightness to the bite-sized balls while diced yellow onions bring a mellow allium flair that's satisfying and subtle. Feeling spicy? Freshly sliced or pickled jalapeños provide a touch of heat that's complemented by the cooling, lush taste of cheese. For burger bun flavor sans bread, try rolling the meatballs in sesame seeds or sprinkling them into the mix before forming them into those tasty little spheres.
Next time you're stuck between meatballs and burgers for dinner, easily cook up a batch of bacon and bust out your favorite cheese to combine the best of both worlds. Whether you jazz them up or stick to the basics, it's impossible to only eat one.