Here's How Many Onions You Need For One Cup: Sliced, Diced, Or Chopped

In a huge range of recipes, the first ingredient in the list is onions. Whether you're caramelizing, getting the base going for a stir fry, or building your sofrito or mirepoix, onions are one of the building blocks of our favorite recipes. Despite that, recipes seem to be eternally vague on how much onion you need for a recipe. Onions come in a wealth of shapes and sizes, but recipes insist on calling for simply "1 onion" or for an onion that is small, medium, or large, or for it measured by cups with no mention of how many onions you should put on your shopping list.

Using slightly more or less onion probably isn't going to be a game changer for the final dish. But it can be frustrating when you need more information and they don't give it.