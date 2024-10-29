The Smoky Sauce You Should Start Adding To Spaghetti

While we typically think of a heaping plate of leggy noodles smothered in red sauce and crowned with meatballs when we hear the word spaghetti, it's actually the name of a specific pasta shape. Although the definitions are interchangeable, there's no law insisting spaghetti be covered in a meaty tomato sauce. Like most pasta, spaghetti has a neutral, starchy flavor that's primed for painting in bigger, bolder flavors, making it the perfect carb base for experimental dishes. Though it might sound unconventional, barbecue sauce spaghetti is worth trying.

A no-frills barbecue sauce is made with tomato sauce, vinegar, and a sweetening agent. Frequently, however, it's jazzed up with garlic, onion, Worcestershire sauce, and spices like smoked paprika and chili powder, making it a full-flavored condiment that marries well with far more than just chicken wings.

Barbecue sauce-topped spaghetti is a savory, smoky, sweet, and tangy dish that's easy to make and surprisingly delicious. Its multi-dimensional flavor pairs perfectly with hearty meats, rich cheese, and garden-fresh herbs, ensuring that you can keep some of your favorite red sauce spaghetti fixings in the mix. This barbecue sauce dish is as versatile as it is creative — you can omit tomato sauce altogether or unite the two ingredients for a multicultural mash-up.

Though it might not be familiar to you, barbecue spaghetti is a staple in Memphis, Tennessee, where culinary innovators combine quintessential Southern ingredients in an Italian-inspired format. Having trouble conjuring up an image? Think of it as a deconstructed barbecue sandwich that features all of the same primary ingredients — carbs, barbecue sauce, and meat. Just make sure to brush up on your spaghetti cooking tips and you'll be good to go.