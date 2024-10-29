The Smoky Sauce You Should Start Adding To Spaghetti
While we typically think of a heaping plate of leggy noodles smothered in red sauce and crowned with meatballs when we hear the word spaghetti, it's actually the name of a specific pasta shape. Although the definitions are interchangeable, there's no law insisting spaghetti be covered in a meaty tomato sauce. Like most pasta, spaghetti has a neutral, starchy flavor that's primed for painting in bigger, bolder flavors, making it the perfect carb base for experimental dishes. Though it might sound unconventional, barbecue sauce spaghetti is worth trying.
A no-frills barbecue sauce is made with tomato sauce, vinegar, and a sweetening agent. Frequently, however, it's jazzed up with garlic, onion, Worcestershire sauce, and spices like smoked paprika and chili powder, making it a full-flavored condiment that marries well with far more than just chicken wings.
Barbecue sauce-topped spaghetti is a savory, smoky, sweet, and tangy dish that's easy to make and surprisingly delicious. Its multi-dimensional flavor pairs perfectly with hearty meats, rich cheese, and garden-fresh herbs, ensuring that you can keep some of your favorite red sauce spaghetti fixings in the mix. This barbecue sauce dish is as versatile as it is creative — you can omit tomato sauce altogether or unite the two ingredients for a multicultural mash-up.
Though it might not be familiar to you, barbecue spaghetti is a staple in Memphis, Tennessee, where culinary innovators combine quintessential Southern ingredients in an Italian-inspired format. Having trouble conjuring up an image? Think of it as a deconstructed barbecue sandwich that features all of the same primary ingredients — carbs, barbecue sauce, and meat. Just make sure to brush up on your spaghetti cooking tips and you'll be good to go.
Jazzing up barbecue sauce spaghetti
Because barbecue sauce spaghetti isn't a common pasta entree, you may not know how to spruce it up with toppings and proteins. But don't worry, there are plenty of complementary provisions to choose from.
To enjoy a proper plate of Memphis spaghetti, top the barbecue pasta with slow-cooked pulled pork. The tender meat, satiating pasta, and flavor-forward sauce culminate in a robust and filling meal that embodies the ethos of the South with a classic Italian flair. For more of a classic spaghetti feel, pair this barbecue sauce pasta dish with ground beef or lamb meatballs and dust with a generous serving of grated Parmesan cheese. To give it a lush, fatty upgrade, a dash of heavy cream goes a long way. Vegans, rejoice! Barbecue sauce spaghetti is for everyone. Top your plate with crumbles of barbecue-sauce marinated smoked tofu to get a meaty taste, sans meat.
Don't hesitate to include other creative toppings like crispy onion strings for a textural contrast to the tender noodles and a satisfying allium flair or chopped chipotle peppers for a trim of fiery heat. Dare we suggest a barbecued take on chicken parmesan? Whichever way you choose to zhuzh it up, opt for a high-quality barbecue sauce to get the most out of this uniquely bold — but never brash — pasta dish.