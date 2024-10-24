Green Onions Sold At Trader Joe's Recalled In 11 States For Salmonella

Church Brothers Farms, a family-run farm based in Salinas Valley, California, voluntarily recalled 1,271 cases of green onions on October 18 due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Stores have already been notified of the recall, and one of the biggest chains affected was Trader Joe's. Some of the store's Green Onion Iceless 24x6 ounce Regular Trader Joe's Mexico bags were removed from the shelves following the notice, as well as those with lot code CB272378 and a pack date of September 25, 2024. Stores listed in the following states have been affected: Virginia, Alabama, California, Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Salmonella was found in just one of the sample's products by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The company promptly notified the FDA, and a recall was made shortly after. Although there have been no known cases of illness reported from the consumption of the onions, it's always better to be safe than sorry in cases like these. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning typically occur within six hours to six days of consumption, and it can come with fever and stomach cramps in the short-term, not to mention conditions like reactive arthritis later down the line. Young children, older adults, and those with a weak immune system are most at risk. This is just another reason why we should never eat raw cookie dough and pay more attention to recalls posted on the FDA website.