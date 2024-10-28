Stop Drinking Your Tequila, And Start Cooking With It

With tequila's status as one of the best-selling spirit in the U.S., consumers are discovering more and more uses for the liquor. Sure, you can work on crafting the perfect margarita, or a range of other delicious cocktails. However, why not take it one step further, and employ tequila in the kitchen?

While wine often gets the attention as the culinary ingredient, spirits are fit for the job, too. And among them, tequila imbues foods with an especially complex flavor. Depending on the spirit type and its use, you can bring out varying measures of sweet fruitiness, earthy notes, spice, smokiness, caramel richness, and more. A little goes a long way, and a careful consideration of accompaniments accentuates certain notes.

Plus, its tasty palate pops in a surprising variety of dishes. In addition to classic spirit applications like glazes and marinades, you can mix it into raw applications, and even make a tequila-tinged dessert. With both aged and bright blanco types available, there's a large culinary range to explore. So, stow away that shot glass, and break out the kitchen utensils instead — the results will impress.