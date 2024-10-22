The Texas Restaurant That's A Piece Of Horror Movie History

In 1974's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," a group of teenage roadtrippers ease their green van into a dirt lot punctuated by a single-story structure boasting a "We Slaughter Barbecue" sign. In the film (spoiler alert), the remote stop and its denizens collude to ensnare travelers with promises of fuel. The gas station, with its glossy red soda machine and empty gas pumps, starts as a pitstop, though ultimately serves as a place of pitfalls. In truth, the humble edifice houses a barbecue pit, welcoming diners, fans, and horror enthusiasts to delve into slow-smoked specials – including apps wrapped in bacon the way some people upgrade their corn cobs.

The aptly named Gas Station, situated in Bastrop, Texas has been around since the '60s, but it's the building's role in the first installment of the cult franchise that delivered it into infamy. In 2016, Roy Rose, a businessman and longtime fan of the original macabre movie, purchased the building. Rose partnered with Ari Lehman — the original Jason Voorhees — to restore the building and convert the site into a restaurant and ode to the thrilling horror series (similar to the Texas cafe is dedicated to J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit").