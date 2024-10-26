What Cut Of Meat Is Shaved Steak?

Due to the thinness of the slices, different cuts of beef used as shaved steak behave similarly when cooked. They don't take long and will start to coil up in a few minutes. When preparing them at home, you'll want to eliminate any excess moisture and chill the meat before searing to attain an ideal texture. However, that doesn't mean the cuts are indistinguishable. Their variable fat content and flavors set them apart.

For instance, shaved steak from the round is a common and affordable option at the store. However, this cut does get tough and chewy. Sliced ribeye provides a better texture and greater flavor. This delicious meat helps set a Philly cheesesteak apart from a steak and cheese sandwich.

You'll also find that this shaved meat is commonly made from lean skirts and flank steaks. Due to these cuts' more rigid composition, they're easier to slice at home. They only require only some time in the freezer and something to cut them with, such as this adjustable Midone Mandoline Slicer. With a quick marinade, they'll be delicious in stir fries — perhaps in a take on beef and broccoli. However, their lack of marbling won't do as well for bulgogi. Hence, ribeye and sirloin might be preferable for in that case. So to really make the most of shaved steak, consider your application when selecting the cut.