What Cut Of Meat Is Shaved Steak?
Beef steaks encompass a dizzying array of cuts. From the fatty and thick ribeye, which is perfect for grilling, to the small and lean breakfast steak, many types of beef fall under that umbrella. Another (sometimes forgotten) style is the shaved steak. Sliced ultra-thin, you'll find this cut as the filling in Philly cheesesteaks, the star of Mongolian beef, and the marinated meat bulgogi. Commonly found on grocery store shelves, it's a great weeknight option benefited by an ultra-short cooking time and tender result.
However, if you look at a package of shaved steak, it may seem a little mysterious. Sure, you know it's beef. But unlike a T-bone or filet mignon, the meat's shape doesn't help you identify the cut. In fact, shaved steak can come from many parts of the cow, such as the flank, sirloin, ribs, plate, and round. In that sense, the term refers more to a style of butchering than a particular cut.
Shaved steak comes from many beef regions
Due to the thinness of the slices, different cuts of beef used as shaved steak behave similarly when cooked. They don't take long and will start to coil up in a few minutes. When preparing them at home, you'll want to eliminate any excess moisture and chill the meat before searing to attain an ideal texture. However, that doesn't mean the cuts are indistinguishable. Their variable fat content and flavors set them apart.
For instance, shaved steak from the round is a common and affordable option at the store. However, this cut does get tough and chewy. Sliced ribeye provides a better texture and greater flavor. This delicious meat helps set a Philly cheesesteak apart from a steak and cheese sandwich.
You'll also find that this shaved meat is commonly made from lean skirts and flank steaks. Due to these cuts' more rigid composition, they're easier to slice at home. They only require only some time in the freezer and something to cut them with, such as this adjustable Midone Mandoline Slicer. With a quick marinade, they'll be delicious in stir fries — perhaps in a take on beef and broccoli. However, their lack of marbling won't do as well for bulgogi. Hence, ribeye and sirloin might be preferable for in that case. So to really make the most of shaved steak, consider your application when selecting the cut.