Turn Rice Paper Into Pasta With 3 Easy Steps

Ever find yourself craving a delicious bowl of savory rice noodles, like a pad Thai or a rich coconut green curry, but find that you do not have the proper ingredients? Or perhaps, you are grocery shopping and your cart is too full to add an item that you know you will only use sparingly. Or maybe you just want to maximize your pantry space to avoid overcrowding, which can damage your canned goods. Either way, we got you covered with this easy, 3-step hack that transforms rice paper into rice noodles that make a great gluten-free and vegan alternative to other pasta made of wheat and egg.

Simply dip a stack of rice paper, between three and five sheets, into a bowl of room temperature water, then place the stack onto a cutting board. At this point, the water should have caused the sheets to stick together to create a thick layer, which is crucial to the pasta's chewy texture. From there, cut the paper with a sharp knife or scissors to your desired size.