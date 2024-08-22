Turn Rice Paper Into Pasta With 3 Easy Steps
Ever find yourself craving a delicious bowl of savory rice noodles, like a pad Thai or a rich coconut green curry, but find that you do not have the proper ingredients? Or perhaps, you are grocery shopping and your cart is too full to add an item that you know you will only use sparingly. Or maybe you just want to maximize your pantry space to avoid overcrowding, which can damage your canned goods. Either way, we got you covered with this easy, 3-step hack that transforms rice paper into rice noodles that make a great gluten-free and vegan alternative to other pasta made of wheat and egg.
Simply dip a stack of rice paper, between three and five sheets, into a bowl of room temperature water, then place the stack onto a cutting board. At this point, the water should have caused the sheets to stick together to create a thick layer, which is crucial to the pasta's chewy texture. From there, cut the paper with a sharp knife or scissors to your desired size.
Other tips for making noodles out of rice paper
Before making your noodles, you should know a few tips that will come in handy during the short process. To ensure that your oils won't stick to your cutting board, brush the board lightly with oil before placing the paper on it. You should also be sure to lay the wet stack of rice paper as flat as possible, minimizing any lumps or air bubbles that might have formed in the process. As for the noodles themselves, a width of 1/2 to 1 inch is recommended for a traditional wide rice noodle shape.
After the noodles are prepared, you can add them to your desired sauce. Some recipes serve the noodles in a flavorful Japanese curry, while others recommend adding a soy-based sauce that may resemble the popular pad see ew dish. Either dish can be topped with chopped fresh green onion to add a nice crunch and a subtle taste.
Rice paper is an extremely versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes. You can make summer rolls with a creamy peanut sauce, quick dumplings, or even a crunchy chip when fried. It also has a long shelf life, and seemingly, never expires.