What Is A Baby Guinness? And Why Doesn't It Contain Any Beer?
Though Guinness Stout was first imported from Ireland to America in 1817, it could be argued the bold beer featuring bitter notes of dark chocolate, tobacco, and roasted coffee helped usher in the modern craft beer movement in the last third of the 20th century. Then somewhere in the shots-happy 1980s or '90s, along came the baby Guinness. A layered, two-ingredient shot that includes no beer, yet mimics the stout admirably. The drink received renewed attention in 2024 on social media by what might seem the most obvious route: Taylor Swift. Or rather, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Chiefs' tight end told his brother Jason on their podcast "New Heights" that he had the drink in Dublin during Swift's Eras Tour in June 2024. "I had my new favorite dessert shot," he said of trying the lightly sweet cocktail.
While the three-time Super Bowl winner might have been wrong about what was in the shot (he assumed real Guinness was involved), it really does look like the iconic stout in miniature, particularly in a flared shot glass. Filled with dark coffee liqueur and a "foam" layer of Irish cream, you'd be excused for doing a double take and informing the bartender you didn't order a tiny beer. The baby Guinness is believed to have originated in pubs in Dublin, the name possibly riffing on historic trends to market Ireland's stout to nursing mothers. Though it's a popular St. Patrick's Day order, you can enjoy the drink year-round.
What goes into a baby Guinness
Many people already consider Guinness part of a two-ingredient drink, when pouring the perfect black and tan beer cocktail. But the baby Guinness is closer to other two- or three-ingredient shooters like the B-52 or lemon drop. Just as there's a right way to pour a Guinness from the tap, there's a right way to pour a baby Guinness. The magic happens thanks to the specific gravity of each liqueur.
The ingredients for a baby Guinness are pretty straightforward: coffee liqueur topped with a bit of Irish cream. It's the technique that changes it from random booze in a glass to a fun party or dessert shot. The goal is to layer the Irish cream slowly over the coffee liqueur, mimicking the foamy head of a well-poured Guinness stout. You do this the same way you add the final wine layer in a New York Sour Cocktail. Pour Irish cream slowly over the back of a small spoon, so it spreads out across the drink.
And that's it. Toss it back in one swig, and allow the flavors to combine in your mouth before swallowing. The nutty sharpness of the coffee liqueur and the vanilla richness of the Irish cream provide a sensation similar to a well-poured Guinness. If you're not driving, by all means, order a second round and enjoy.