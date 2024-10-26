What You Should Know Before Buying Flour At Costco

Over the years, Costco has become a can't-miss destination for shoppers in search of kitchen deals and affordable food court finds. Members love the cheap rotisserie chickens and the inflation-proof Costco hot dog — two of the company's quintessential staples. While the big-box store might be your go-to spot for stocking up on snacks, taste-testing free samples, and, of course, buying groceries in bulk, a stop at Costco isn't always the right route when shopping for certain pantry essentials, such as flour.

It might be smart to add a few months worth of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, batteries, and canned goods to your Costco cart, but think twice before picking up any grocery items you'll just end up throwing away later. Unless you run a bakery, you should probably consider forgoing the 25-pound bag of flour, as it will likely go bad before you get the chance to make all the recipes of breads and cakes you have saved. After all, spoiled flour leads to poor-tasting pastries and lackluster loaves.