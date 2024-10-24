The Tell Tale Sign Your Ketchup Has Gone Bad

Ketchup has undergone a bizarre evolution since its early days, and now it is one of the most beloved condiments in the world. You'll definitely have a hard time finding anyone without at least one bottle in their fridge or pantry. However, like Twinkies, not many people realize that this tangy tomato sauce has an expiration date. So, if you have a few bottles that have been sitting around for a while, you might want to double-check them before whipping them out at your next barbecue.

One of the first signs of bad ketchup is a darkened color, which signifies its aging due to oxygen exposure. If your ketchup isn't as bright as it used to be, check the use-by date. Fortunately, darkened ketchup doesn't necessarily mean it should be thrown out, but it does mean it's getting close to going off. A more worrying sign is separation. While some separation is typical and can be solved by shaking the bottle, if the liquids and solids won't blend back together, it's time to toss it.

Of course, if you notice any bloating, ketchup spurting out when opened, or a foul smell, it should immediately be binned without question. Swelling and spurting are sure signs of spoilage, especially if accompanied by a bad smell. Also, remember that unopened ketchup will last about a year unopened in your pantry and six months when opened in your fridge. And yes, you should always store open ketchup in your fridge. Likewise, homemade ketchup will only last about a week in your fridge when opened and three weeks if sealed in an airtight jar.