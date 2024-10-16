2 Ways To Easily Incorporate Fresh Berries Into Iced Coffee

If you're looking for an easy way to add flavor to your iced coffee, reach for some fresh berries. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, or whatever berries you have in the fridge will add the perfect sweet and slightly tangy twist to your cold coffee. Two simple ways to incorporate berries in your iced coffee drink are to add muddled berries and/or a berry syrup.

Iced coffee with berries is a yummy, fun way to have your coffee in the morning or any time you need a pick-me-up. It's also a great, money-saving way to jazz up one of Starbucks' many iced coffees or choose from among some favorite store-bought iced coffees that aren't quite up to par. Start by muddling some berries in the bottom of your glass. This can easily be done with a cocktail muddler such as this Hiware Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler. Next, add some ice, milk, and espresso or coffee, then garnish with more fresh berries. For extra sweetness and more fruity flavor, pour in some berry syrup that you can easily make yourself.