Before Marinating Chicken In Vodka Consider This Tip

A marinated chicken recipe is a home cook's workhorse. It's perfect for a weeknight family dinner or for making in advance to toss into a workday lunch salad, and it's even useful as a centerpiece for a special occasion.

Marinade recipes for any meat are multipurpose, functioning as a tenderizer while also contributing flavor — and options abound when it comes to formulas and recipes. But while you may have attempted to brine your fried chicken in a pickle juice marinade, perhaps preparing your protein with a dose of vodka is new to you. Alcohol can do so much more than make the base of your cocktail and is actually an excellent ingredient in savory cooking (even capable of leveling up your comforting chicken soup) that has superpowers as a marinade for your meat.

Alcohol can help create a soft and tender texture, targeting the collagen that can make meat tough or chewy. It also acts similarly to salt, in that it can boost other flavors in your dish, all while contributing its own. That said, certain proteins can handle the boozy flavor, while others may be more easily overpowered. When it comes to chicken, employing a marinade made with vodka comes with some disclaimers.