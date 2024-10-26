Illinois' Most Unique Sandwich Is Loaded With Flavor But No Top Bun

If you're a sandwich aficionado or just looking for a hearty, hangover-friendly bite to eat, consider seeking a unique sandwich from Illinois: the horseshoe. It combines meat, fries, and cheese sauce into one delectable albeit greasy dish. One could argue that it's not a real sandwich since it's generally messy enough to require a knife and fork, but semantic quibbles aside, it's more or less an open-faced sandwich with meat, fries, and cheese.

The sandwich starts with two slices of bread on the plate. Thick-cut regular white bread is fairly standard, or use Texas Toast (more or less the same thing). Next is the meat. Many recipes suggest hamburger patties as the go-to, but the meat choice is pretty flexible. Options from corned beef to turkey or pulled pork can be found on Illinois menus. The french fries go on top of the meat and the whole thing is topped with cheese sauce made similarly to a béchamel (the simplest of the mother sauces).

Cheddar is a common choice for the cheese sauce, although it's sometimes made with Velveeta — just be careful not to burn it. There's no firm rule on which to use but you'll get a sharper, cheesier taste with cheddar, while Velveeta has the reputation for tasting less cheesy and more like plastic or chemicals; you could also add other melty cheese for extra taste dimensions. Some folks even add hot sauce or Worcestershire for extra flavor or kick.