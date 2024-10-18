The Stone Fruit Addition To Grilled Cheese You Should Tell Everyone About

For the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich, follow the lead of your favorite cheese board by adding fresh fruit. The sweetness of the fruit cuts through the richness of the cheese, giving your salty, savory snack a more balanced depth. A sweet spread like fig or apricot jam (or even hot red pepper jelly) can do the trick, but to add tartness and texture, reach for the fruit itself.

Our recommendation? A yellow nectarine. The tart, sweet, firm stone fruit sensation will give your grilled cheese a more toothsome bite while adding a subtle sweetness. Yellow nectarines are less sweet than their white kindred and less mushy than their stone fruit friends, which means they will hold up best against crunchy bread and salty cheese.

To build the best-ever grilled cheese, slice your yellow nectarine as thinly as possible (one nectarine is perfect for two grilled cheese sandwiches), and layer the slices between generous piles of cheese. An extra sharp white cheddar will emphasize the nectarine's tartness, while a gruyere or Emmental will add a decadent umami edge to the stone fruit's sweetness. Nectarines will hold up against the heat of the pan, adding their own crunch to the gooeyness of the cheese and crispy butteriness of the bread.