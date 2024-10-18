The Stone Fruit Addition To Grilled Cheese You Should Tell Everyone About
For the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich, follow the lead of your favorite cheese board by adding fresh fruit. The sweetness of the fruit cuts through the richness of the cheese, giving your salty, savory snack a more balanced depth. A sweet spread like fig or apricot jam (or even hot red pepper jelly) can do the trick, but to add tartness and texture, reach for the fruit itself.
Our recommendation? A yellow nectarine. The tart, sweet, firm stone fruit sensation will give your grilled cheese a more toothsome bite while adding a subtle sweetness. Yellow nectarines are less sweet than their white kindred and less mushy than their stone fruit friends, which means they will hold up best against crunchy bread and salty cheese.
To build the best-ever grilled cheese, slice your yellow nectarine as thinly as possible (one nectarine is perfect for two grilled cheese sandwiches), and layer the slices between generous piles of cheese. An extra sharp white cheddar will emphasize the nectarine's tartness, while a gruyere or Emmental will add a decadent umami edge to the stone fruit's sweetness. Nectarines will hold up against the heat of the pan, adding their own crunch to the gooeyness of the cheese and crispy butteriness of the bread.
More ways to add fruit to your grilled cheese
While a white nectarine will also work well when thinly sliced in a sandwich, it may lend more sweetness than you'd expect, so proceed with caution. Most other stone fruits like peaches and plums are too soft to hold up in the heat of the pan and will turn to mush before your first bite. Stick to jams and jellies to give these flavors a try.
If you like the texture that nectarines add to a grilled cheese, try iterating with other firm fruits like apples and pears. A tart apple like a Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, or Pink Lady will hold its crunch while bringing the same tart sweetness as a yellow nectarine. Just be sure to slice your apple to at least an eighth of an inch, or its size and thickness will become an unwelcome distraction while eating. Apples would be well served in a grilled cheese with a sharp cheddar, creamy brie, or smoky gouda.
Pears are also firm enough for sandwich stacking (if they aren't overly ripe). Pair your pear with a funky goat cheese or a robust blue cheese like Roquefort, stilton, or gorgonzola. Whatever you'd reach for as a cheeseboard pairing is equally welcomed for your next flavorful grilled cheese.