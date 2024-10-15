Sunny Anderson's Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Features An Unexpected Ingredient

Making truly delicious, succulent, and fork-tender pulled pork might intimidate some cooks. Without being a veritable barbecue pit master, how can you pull off all that melting, flavor-packed meat right at home?

Fortunately, celebrity chef and TV host Sunny Anderson has an answer that requires only a minimal amount of active time, and — believe it or not — just four ingredients. The secret to this massively flavorful pork hack is a pantry staple you probably only pull out at lunch time — peanut butter.

With Anderson's recipe, which she shared on a Food Network segment, not only does peanut butter offer that nutty taste you know and love, but a rich, creamy quality that coats your pork as it cooks down. Combining this multi-purpose ingredient with another — salsa — means prep time is streamlined (no chopping up those tomatoes, peppers, onions, or other elements). And while it might sound unusual, you may already know that peanut butter takes store-bought salsa up a notch by adding body and toasty flavors that complement tomato-y umami and spice. Plus, because you'll be putting your slow cooker to work for you, the hardest part about making this dish is having a little patience.