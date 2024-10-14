Should You Store Open Sriracha In The Fridge?
Sriracha is a popular but somewhat mysterious condiment. Most consumers do not know many facts about Sriracha, like what it is made out of or where it came from. Despite the sauce's popularity and how much people love its spicy flavor, Sriracha still remains a bit of an anomaly.
Another thing about Sriracha that people cannot agree on is how to properly store it. According to Huy Fong Foods, Sriracha just needs to be stored in a cool, dry place. However, Sriracha will taste better after a long period of time if stored in the fridge.
Given recent shortages of Sriracha earlier this year due to issues with agriculture and water supplies, making Sriracha last as long as possible is key to making the most out of the spicy sauce. Sriracha's ingredients do make it more naturally able to last at room temperature. Utilizing the fridge can help Sriracha taste and look better as it gets older and becomes more exposed to air.
How to store Sriracha
If storing Sriracha at room temperature, just be sure to keep it in a location that is cool and dry. When it comes to storing Sriracha in the fridge, you can simply place the bottle in the fridge and continue using it as normal. In both situations, just be sure to keep an eye on the best by date, which is typically found on the neck of the sauce bottle.
Sriracha contains vinegar and peppers, which help naturally preserve the sauce. This, plus preservatives, help keep the sauce in good condition without refrigeration. The only downside is that Sriracha stored at room temperature will brown over time as it is exposed to air; the taste may also become somewhat weaker.
Storing Sriracha in the fridge helps preserve its bright red appearance. It also helps keep the flavor robust. It is important to note though that storing Sriracha in the fridge will not necessarily make it last longer than it would at room temperature; the benefit of storing it in the fridge only applies to its taste and appearance.