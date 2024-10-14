Should You Store Open Sriracha In The Fridge?

Sriracha is a popular but somewhat mysterious condiment. Most consumers do not know many facts about Sriracha, like what it is made out of or where it came from. Despite the sauce's popularity and how much people love its spicy flavor, Sriracha still remains a bit of an anomaly.

Another thing about Sriracha that people cannot agree on is how to properly store it. According to Huy Fong Foods, Sriracha just needs to be stored in a cool, dry place. However, Sriracha will taste better after a long period of time if stored in the fridge.

Given recent shortages of Sriracha earlier this year due to issues with agriculture and water supplies, making Sriracha last as long as possible is key to making the most out of the spicy sauce. Sriracha's ingredients do make it more naturally able to last at room temperature. Utilizing the fridge can help Sriracha taste and look better as it gets older and becomes more exposed to air.