The Breakfast Condiment That Makes Vodka Cranberries Taste Even Better
If you were under the impression that every cocktail that will ever be invented already has been, you're mostly right. Barring the discovery of some new botanical or the lab-grown creation of a new tipple staple, the martinis, Manhattans, and regionally titled and beloved novelty drinks in existence today are probably going to be the boozy extent of it all. But sometimes, what's old becomes new again. Maybe some near-forgotten flavor enjoys an invigorated spotlight or you just find some otherwise forgotten ingredient in the back of your refrigerator and remember that it has all kinds of applications.
Typically drizzled atop pancakes, maple syrup, for example, is a terrific albeit unexpected addition to a vodka cranberry. Although the standard drink does the job in all its forms, once you start adding sweeteners like maple syrup, your vodka cran transforms from a simple mixed drink to a dynamic cocktail. Reacting a little differently than something like a typical simple syrup would, maple syrup gives the beverage a new depth of flavor.
How maple syrup bolsters your vodka cranberry
The most basic possible vodka cranberry will have a tart bite, offset only by its neutral titular spirit and some ice. Many recipes will also call for the tiniest bit of citrus via a lime wedge garnish. Plenty will also use a cranberry blend in lieu of a pure cranberry juice — the former already sweet enough on its own, while the latter allows you to control the source of the sweetness. However, adding a dash or as much as 1/2 an ounce of maple syrup in your 1:2 ratio of vodka to cranberry juice will brighten up the cocktail and soften the fruit's tart flavor. The maple syrup will also add an almost imperceptible viscosity, so you'll need to stir it all up rather vigorously in order to combine the ingredients.
In the colder months, a dose of maple syrup will give your vodka cran an autumnal spin, reminiscent of fallen leaves and fireside sips. Year-round, its obvious breakfast connotations might just make it your next go-to brunch cocktail, right alongside mimosas and bloody marys, which can also be elevated with an unconventional swap.