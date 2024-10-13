The Breakfast Condiment That Makes Vodka Cranberries Taste Even Better

If you were under the impression that every cocktail that will ever be invented already has been, you're mostly right. Barring the discovery of some new botanical or the lab-grown creation of a new tipple staple, the martinis, Manhattans, and regionally titled and beloved novelty drinks in existence today are probably going to be the boozy extent of it all. But sometimes, what's old becomes new again. Maybe some near-forgotten flavor enjoys an invigorated spotlight or you just find some otherwise forgotten ingredient in the back of your refrigerator and remember that it has all kinds of applications.

Typically drizzled atop pancakes, maple syrup, for example, is a terrific albeit unexpected addition to a vodka cranberry. Although the standard drink does the job in all its forms, once you start adding sweeteners like maple syrup, your vodka cran transforms from a simple mixed drink to a dynamic cocktail. Reacting a little differently than something like a typical simple syrup would, maple syrup gives the beverage a new depth of flavor.