Prue Leith's Hack For Cutting Avocados Uses An Unexpected Baking Tool

Avocados have been the brunt of plenty of jokes, as a food that's deeply associated with millennials and internet fame — avocado toast anyone? Yet, despite their steady cultural relevance, we're still uncovering new ways to work with and master the buttery, fatty fruit. In her just-released book titled "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss," Prue Leith, beloved judge on the "Great British Bake Off" and renowned restaurateur, teacher, food journalist, and author, provides just that: time-saving tricks and why-didn't-I-think-of that hacks. For example, mastering the art of cutting an avocado, no knife required.

While it seems like everyone has a hot take or tip for working with avocados, Leith's is one we bet you haven't tried before. According to her, cubing an avocado is not a task meant for a knife or specialized avocado-slicing gadget that'll only take up space in your drawer, but a metal cooling rack. That's right, when you have ripe avocados calling your name — which we all know means you have mere minutes to use them up — whip out that baking rack you'd normally use to cool fresh-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookies to achieve easy, mess-free avocado cubes.