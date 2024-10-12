The Ultimate Mistake You Need To Avoid When Pairing Chocolate With Rum

While the hue of your chocolate — think milky-light versus dark truffles — will tell you a lot about what to expect in terms of flavor, rum isn't like that at all. The look of a honey-colored rum might make your mouth water. Its taste, on the other hand, may inspire you to search for the nearest trash can to dump it out. That's because rum's flavor isn't dependent on how it looks. It's what rum is made of that counts in the end.

As Robyn Smith, Ph.D — distiller of rumbullion (better known as rum), research chemist, and brainchild behind This Blog's NEAT – points out, "Rum is the most diverse spirit, with an incredible range of styles influenced by the raw ingredients, fermentation techniques, distillation methods, and maturation protocols."

In light of all of this, if you want to pair chocolate and rum together, then you need to understand the production process of this popular spirit. "The more we understand and appreciate these differences, the better we'll be at matching specific rums with the right chocolates," Smith says.