Costco's New Sandwich Brings An Italian Twist To Ready-To-Eat Meals
That's a big meatball (sub sandwich)! Costco, the wholesale club that sells bulk goods, giant food court hotdogs, and titanic yet affordable pies, has just debuted a new product in its prepared foods section: a meatball sub. In response, a number of the chain's members have taken to social media to post about the new discovery. The sandwich, which can weigh in at over 2 pounds, consists of meatballs topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce between two pieces of bread. The meatballs are a combination of both beef and pork.
Unlike Costco's most expensive sandwich, this bread-bound wonder isn't a grab-and-go affair. Rather, it is sold in the refrigerated section and should be heated thoroughly before serving for the meltiest possible results. It comes with two containers of marinara on the sideand is priced at $5.99 per pound. Each sandwich weighs a slightly different amount, so prices will vary, but with a general weight of around 2 pounds, they might cost anywhere from $12 and $15.
Let's get meaty
Reactions to the new sandwich have been mixed among Costco enthusiasts, with some lamenting the item's price. One commenter under an Instagram post noted that they "...hate when Costco uses the per pound as their price," remarking that "It's so misleading." Other customers remarked on the sandwich's taste, with one person claiming that the sandwich "Tasted like a science experiment with cheese and marinara." Ouch.
Still, other's had kinder words for the sandwich, noting that it is good but somewhat basic considering the price point. And that appears to be the major sticking point for most of these Costco enthusiasts. It seems this sandwich might not measure up to the brand's cost effective reputation, with many noting that they'll probably stick with their local or chain sandwich shop. Still, you might want to try this meaty, cheesy sandwich for yourself to decide whether or not it's one of the chain's hits or misses.