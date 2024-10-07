Costco's New Sandwich Brings An Italian Twist To Ready-To-Eat Meals

That's a big meatball (sub sandwich)! Costco, the wholesale club that sells bulk goods, giant food court hotdogs, and titanic yet affordable pies, has just debuted a new product in its prepared foods section: a meatball sub. In response, a number of the chain's members have taken to social media to post about the new discovery. The sandwich, which can weigh in at over 2 pounds, consists of meatballs topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce between two pieces of bread. The meatballs are a combination of both beef and pork.

Unlike Costco's most expensive sandwich, this bread-bound wonder isn't a grab-and-go affair. Rather, it is sold in the refrigerated section and should be heated thoroughly before serving for the meltiest possible results. It comes with two containers of marinara on the sideand is priced at $5.99 per pound. Each sandwich weighs a slightly different amount, so prices will vary, but with a general weight of around 2 pounds, they might cost anywhere from $12 and $15.