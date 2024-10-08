Impress Your BBQ Guests With A Creative Hot Dog-Inspired No-Bake Dessert

Hot dogs are an iconic summer staple at backyard gatherings, game day tailgates, and petting zoo trips with the kids. They fit in your hand, are easy to eat on the go, and you can dress them up in dozens of ways. While there are many styles of hot dogs, like Chicago-style hot dogs popular all over the U.S., sweeter versions are stealing the dessert table's spotlight. These are the dessert dogs, decadent versions of the game day favorite, made to be just as familiar and iconic as the classic hot dog.

No-bake dessert dogs are easy to make using Twix bars or Twizzlers red licorice in place of the meat-based hot dogs you'd buy at the grocery store. Instead of being nestled into the perfect hot dog bun for your style of savory dog, the Twix or Twizzlers version is put inside a Twinkie. Then the whole thing is topped with red and yellow frosting, creating a smaller, sweeter replica of a traditional hot dog.

There are many ways to make dessert hot dogs, including from scratch using things homemade sponge cake, or even deep-fried cookie dough. Home chefs are getting creative with these delicious takes on the classic hot dog and even calling them by the same name, though they aren't made from any of the same ingredients.