Is It Really Such A Problem To Squeeze Lemon Juice Over Hot Food?

You might have heard it said that you shouldn't squeeze lemons juice over hot food, but what is the real risk here? You've likely been to restaurants that serve you hot meals with lemon wedges on the side to squeeze over the dish. Similarly, there are plenty of recipes that call for you to add lemon juice to your food while it is still piping hot. Are these restaurants and recipes all in the wrong?

The answer to that is a little complicated and the best rules to follow aren't black and white. Heating lemon juice does have negative effects on it, both in terms of its flavor and its nutritional value. However, those negative effects are either so minor that you don't need to worry about it, or they're relatively easy to mitigate. If you're looking at squeezing lemon over your plate at the dinner table then you really don't need to worry about it: squeeze away and enjoy.