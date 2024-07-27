Ina Garten's Hack To Avoid Over-Salting Dishes

Ina Garten is known and loved for many things. Her beloved Food Network show and books, "The Barefoot Contessa." Her comforting, sophisticated, coastal grandmother vibe. And of course, that huge cosmopolitan glass that fueled so many pandemic-era memes. The indisputable culinary queen of the Hamptons is no stranger to singing the praises of salt, going as far as to state she feels it's the single most important ingredient in a dish.

While salt makes dishes sing, we've all experienced the horrors of an overly salted dish. Luckily, Garten has a foolproof hack for ensuring each dish has just the right amount, but never too much. She advises scooping out a small side portion of whatever you're cooking (like a pasta sauce, soup, or the like), and salting that sample before adding salt to the entire dish. Salt, as we all know, is a must-have seasoning in the kitchen; most foods — sweet or savory — benefit from at least a dash. Whichever form of the mineral you stock your pantry with (flaky sea salt, kosher, iodized, etc.), salt adds the required flavor to so many dishes from eggs to bread to pasta water. It livens up even unexpected dishes like gooey chocolate chip cookies, margaritas, and depending on who you ask, juicy watermelon.

Ever had a loaf of bread, cookies, or popcorn without salt? Then you understand the vital importance of salt as much as Garten.