Duff Goldman Reveals The Red Flags To Look For At Your Local Bakery

When it comes to expertise in baked goods, look no further than celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman. From his masterfully detailed cakes featured on the mega-popular Food Network show, "Ace of Cakes," to perfecting something as simple as a chocolate chip cookie, to say Goldman knows bakeries is an understatement. But, as Goldman recently shared in an interview with Business Insider, not all bakeries are created equal — and he wants you to look out for a few red flags next time you're choosing exactly where to buy your breads and pastries.

Although these tips may not make or break your shopping experience, Goldman says these are just some of the things he looks for when he walks into his local bakery — starting with cleanliness. Although the exterior might look updated and sleek, it's important to investigate further for signs of a bad restaurant that you shouldn't ignore. Are the cases holding the baked goods clean, or are they littered with crumbs? Is there grease or food buildup? Use your best judgment, but if the answer is yes, it could be a red flag.