Chill Your Wine In An Instant With One Salty Hack

When it comes to wine, there are some things that just seem to go hand in hand. A fine red, for example, might emerge with a decanter trailing close behind. When you reach for a bottle of white wine, you wouldn't be mistaken for reaching for the less ornate but no less useful ice bucket with the other hand. Whether you're sipping on your favorite white wine as part of a relaxing brunch, a Sunday patio party, or a lovely dinner, one thing remains true: You should always have your white wine properly chilled.

Regardless of the caliber of white wine you choose, each deserves to be served in its ideal, thoroughly chilled state. But, even if you already avoid the common pitfall of chilling wine in just ice, there's still room for improvement with a common household ingredient. With a generous sprinkling of salt, you can ensure that your wine is sufficiently chilled in its frigid ice bucket home. It may seem like a strange addition, but the salt will keep your wine colder for longer, meaning one less worry for you.